Pandrethan Tragedy: The Cost Of Warmth In Kashmir's Harsh Winters

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, his wife Saleema, and their three young children – Areeba, Hamza, and a month-old infant succumbed to toxic fumes apparently from an electric blower on Sunday.

“I pray to God that my family members regain their senses soon. I want to see them, but I can't stand or walk,” Ajaz's father, Ghulam Mohammad said.

The family had moved to Pandrathan, Srinagar, two months ago in search of better opportunities. Ajaz worked as a chef at a prominent hotel, striving to provide a brighter future for his children.

The tragic incident came to light when Ajaz's sister, unable to reach him by phone, contacted the house owner, Mukhtar Ahmad.“She called me, saying Ajaz had not responded since 4 PM. I sent another tenant to check on them,” Mukhtar said.

“When the tenant knocked and got no response, we forced the door open and found the entire family lifeless,” Mukhtar recounted. Officials suspect suffocation caused by the electric blower, which likely depleted oxygen levels in the room.

Many say that the presence of a newborn likely heightened the family's efforts to maintain a warm environment within their rented accommodation.

The desire for warmth, a basic human need, tragically turned into a deadly trap.

As the bodies were brought to their hometown (Gingle Uri) for burial, an atmosphere of sorrow gripped the entire locality, with villagers and relatives gathered in large numbers to offer their condolences - their sobs and wails breaking the sombre silence.

Hundreds joined the funeral procession of the deceased, braving the winter chill to pay their last respects.

“We have lost an entire family. Ajaz, who was working at a renowned hotel in Srinagar for several years was the backbone of his household. His children were so young, full of life. This is an unimaginable loss,” Bashir Ahmad, a neighbour said.“Ajaz was the sole breadwinner for the family and an honest, hardworking man who dreamt of a better life for his children.”

But this is not an isolated incident. Earlier, two minors lost their lives when a fire engulfed their tin-shed home in Tangmarg, Baramulla. In Kulgam, a 24-year-old man lost his life, and his mother remain critical after suffering asphyxiation.

Across Kashmir, families grapple with the dual challenges of economic instability and the brutal winter season. Poor ventilation, reliance on outdated heating methods, and inadequate safety awareness leave many at risk of similar fates.



“This pandrethan incident underscores the daily struggle for survival faced by many Kashmiris during the harsh winter months, where the fight against the cold can inadvertently become a fight for life itself,” Aasiya Jan, a teacher said.

“Warmth is a luxury they cannot afford safely.

Many families in Kashmir rely on firewood or coal for heating during winters. This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Authorities must create awareness about safer heating options,” said a relative of the deceased.

Pediatrician Dr. Suhail Naik also linked the incident to poverty.

“The father, who tragically lost his life along with his family due to suffocation, faced an impossible choice: either endure the deadly cold or keep the gas heater on for warmth. He was trapped in both scenarios. Sadly, the gas heater filled the room with carbon dioxide-often referred to as a sweet poison.”

Experts warn that suffocation cases rise during winter as people use heating gadgets in closed spaces/rooms throughout the night, leading to excessive carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and Oxygen (O2) depletion that can cause immobility and death.

“Unchecked use of heating gadgets increases carbon monoxide levels and depletes oxygen, leading to suffocation,” warned an official.

Authorities have urged residents to adopt safety measures when using heating appliances. They emphasize the need for adequate ventilation and regular maintenance of devices to prevent similar incidents.

The tragedies have prompted calls for greater awareness and safer heating alternatives, especially for vulnerable families living in poorly ventilated homes. Social organizations and local leaders have also called for government intervention to provide safer heating solutions during the harsh winter months.

