China's Fresh Virus Spike

China is witnessing a surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, another potential epidemic, which is overwhelming hospitals, raising concerns in the world. Like COVID-19, it

causes respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Although usually mild, it has been found to lead to severe complications in vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Like again, it has so far no specific vaccine or treatment, and authorities are recommending preventive measures like handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to curb its spread.



The Chinese government, however, has stressed that the situation does not warrant alarm, and assured the public that the rise in HMPV cases are typical winter respiratory illnesses. The

World Health Organization too has so far stopped short of declaring this viral infection a public health emergency. This means that the UN body doesn't think that the HMPV is likely to cause a pandemic. People have been urged to follow hygiene protocols and seek medical attention for severe symptoms.

India is closely monitoring the rise in cases in China. However, no unusual surge in respiratory illnesses has been reported within the country. The government has reassured the public that the country is well-prepared to manage respiratory illnesses, with recent preparedness drills confirming readiness. Health experts have advised standard precautions to address respiratory health concerns.

Last year, the world saw a brief spread of monkeypox, a contagious skin infection spread through close contact with someone who has symptoms. India also saw several cases but the epidemic soon died down. Let us hope that HMPV also

ends soon. But we shouldn't take the infection lightly. This is how COVID-19 too had emerged in China in February 2020 and then in the blink of an eye spread through the world. More than 776.8 million cases and 7 million deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded globally since the pandemic began in early 2020,

according to the latest data released by WHO. From January 2020 to November 2024, over 28.1 million COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported to WHO across 172 countries. The takeaway from the horrific COVID-19 experience is that we can't ignore the advent of any new infection. The world will be watching the HMPV, its severity and its spread in the weeks to come.

In Kashmir, we experience many winter-related infections, some of them very severe, so we also need to take precautions. While the current surge in HMPV cases may not yet pose a global threat, it serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance, preparedness, and adherence to preventive measures to mitigate the risk of any potential health crisis.