King Of Bahrain Conferred With Arab Parliament's Leader Medal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament awarded on Monday the 'Leader Medal' to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa in recognition of his outstanding efforts in serving Arab interests and supporting joint Arab action.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the honor was conferred during King Hamad's meeting with Mohammad Al-Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, in Manama.

The Medal is the highest honor awarded by the Arab Parliament to Arab leaders, BNA reported.

During the meeting, Al-Yamahi congratulated King Hamad on Bahrain's national team winning the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup, expressing his best wishes for the Kingdom and its people to achieve further progress and success.

King Hamad welcomed Al-Yamahi to Bahrain and congratulated him on earning the trust of Arab Parliament members through his election as President, and wished him more success in his duties.

The King also commended the Arab Parliament for its vital role in defending Arab causes in international parliamentary forums and promoting collaboration among Arab parliaments. (end)

