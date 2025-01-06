GCC, Canada Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed bilateral relations on Monday with the Canadian of International Development Ahmad Hussen.

A GCC Secretariat statement said the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between GCC and Canada in various domains of mutual interests, including international development, investment, education, and energy.

Both sides also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and strategic partnerships to achieve security and stability in the region and the world, the statement added.

At the end of the meeting, both stressed the importance of cooperation to promote sustainable development, contributing to greater regional and global stability. (end)

