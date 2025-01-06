Canadian PM Intends To Step Down

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Canada's Prime Justin Trudeau declared on Monday his intention to resign from his position after nine years as premier.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process," Trudeau said in a news conference.

"It has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option.

"I've been inspired by the resilience, generosity and the determination of Canadians," he added.

Trudeau's decision to leave the post amid his government's deepening unpopularity is a far cry from the popularity he enjoyed when he became prime minister, when polls showed he boasted approval ratings above 60 percent.

Recent polling has put the Liberals at a mere 16-percent support among decided and leaning voters, according to AXIOS website.

The prime minister is unpopular among many in Canada, especially as the cost of living has risen across the country and public concern has grown over immigration.

New York Times quoted last month Sean Fraser, housing minister, as saying that he would resign from his post as well. (end)

