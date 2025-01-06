Bitcoin Is On The Verge Of $100,000 Again

Market Picture

The capitalisation has surpassed $3.5 trillion, the highest since 19 December. Short-term growth in the market is being replaced by periods of consolidation. The market seems to be probing the ground beneath its feet and moving gently upwards. The sentiment of 76 (extreme greed) indicates a period of active buying, leaving plenty of room for growth.

Bitcoin rose for the seventh day in a row and has already passed the $99,000 mark, a level it has traded above for less than two weeks.

So far, the technical picture looks like a classic correction completion with a resumption of the growth of 61.8% of the rally since the beginning of November. This scenario will be confirmed if the historical highs of around $109,000 are confidently breached. At the same time, we expect Bitcoin's growth to accelerate after the $100,000 mark.