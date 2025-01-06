Tracing Bishop Mokuku's Legacy

(MENAFN- The Post) The wife of Bishop Philip Stanley Mokuku, 'Matšepo Mokuku, has written a that celebrates the life and legacy of her partner, titled: Leeto la Bosebeletsi ba Molimo: Bishop Stanley Mokuku.

The book was launched on December 28, 2024 at the St John's Cathedral in Maseru.

Matšepo Mokuku says she started writing this book while looking after her husband when he was ill.

“I used to feel very lonely at the time, and thoughts of our life together would come and I would write them down,” says the 82-year-old first time author

“Soon my children and grandchildren became curious and encouraged me to publish the work.”

She says she was resistant to the idea at first, but as she explored the possibility of writing for a wider audience and sharing insights that encompassed the history of the church and the country, she enjoyed it.

The book was launched just a few days after Bishop Mokuku's 89th birthday. Mokuku was the first Mosotho Bishop of the Lesotho Anglican Church. He succeeded Bishop Desmond Tutu.

In reviewing the book, a Sesotho expert Dr Maleshoane Rapeane-Mathonsi shared that it is a heart-warming book of love that could be read across generations.

A fellow congregant Dr Palesa Mohaleroe says she finds the book insightful about what it means to serve. The foreword is by Bishop Dr Refiloe Vicentia Kgabe

The author regards her book as a contribution towards the national bicentennial celebrations.

For more information contact. T. Mokuku. Email: ..., or WhatsApp: 62849691

