Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. Appoints Jacob Vitek As Account Manager For Minnesota And Midwest Territory - United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Jacob's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening our position," added Tyler Thomas, National Sales Manager. "His proven ability to increase account acquisition, as demonstrated by his 200+ account increase in his previous role, and drive revenue growth makes him a perfect fit for our team. Jacob's contributions will be vital to maintaining our high standard of customer support and growing our market presence throughout the Midwest. We are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our business."

Vitek brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously excelled as an Account Manager and Account Development Representative at Protolabs. In his previous position, he consistently exceeded expectations, demonstrably increasing sales, developing innovative strategies, and forging strong relationships with clients.



His past accomplishments showcase his ability to not only maintain existing business but also to aggressively pursue and secure new accounts, a crucial skill set for expanding market share. His contributions included exceeding customer meeting targets by a significant 160%, generating over $15 million in pipeline opportunities, and boosting new contact conversion rates by 10%. This experience is directly transferable to his new role, allowing him to seamlessly integrate into the Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. team and immediately contribute to the company's growth objectives.



Vitek's enthusiasm for his new role is palpable. He expressed his excitement about joining a team of knowledgeable professionals and his eagerness to contribute to the growth of the Minnesota and surrounding territories. His personal commitment to excellence and his proven ability to build strong relationships will be instrumental in achieving Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.'s strategic goals within the Midwest. His vision includes leveraging his expertise to cultivate lasting partnerships with clients and fostering mutual growth and success.

His educational background, which includes a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources and Development and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, will also provide a unique perspective and a solid foundation for his success in this role. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Vitek is an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast. He enjoys fishing, hunting, going on hikes with his labrador retriever, and playing baseball/softball in the summer.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is confident that Vitek's appointment will significantly contribute to the company's expansion and success throughout the Midwest. His proven track record, combined with his enthusiasm and dedication, positions him perfectly to achieve significant growth within the region and makes him an asset to the team.

About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with over 60 years of experience in the flexographic printing industry. Renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on seamlessly integrating the most effective and advanced technologies into its clients' businesses.

