Doordash Named Presenting Sponsor Of Celebrity Pickleball Bash

DoorDash Celebrity Pickleball Bash is coming to San Francisco's Warfield Theatre on Feb. 15-16

The event will feature local legends Brandi

Chastain, Chris Mullin, Hunter Pence, and Terrell Owens, among others Tickets are available at



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIVOT Agency announced today that DoorDash will be the presenting sponsor of the DoorDash Celebrity Pickleball Bash , an exciting new event blending sports, entertainment/music, and family fun. The event will take place on February 15-16, 2025 , at the iconic Warfield Theatre in San Francisco. Tickets are available now at

.

The DoorDash Celebrity Pickleball Bash brings together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and professional pickleball for a one-of-a-kind tournament where celebrities team up with pro players to showcase their skills and have a great time. The event will feature San Francisco legends and hosts Brandi Chastain , Chris Mullin , Hunter Pence , and Terrell Owens . Adding even more excitement, MMA legend Urijah Faber will also join the competition.

"As pickleball continues to surge in popularity and bring communities together, we're thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Celebrity Pickleball Bash," said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. "At DoorDash, we strive to connect people to more of what they love, and this event and partnership will do just that as we celebrate the sport's impact with an unforgettable weekend of fun, competition, and camaraderie."

Headlining the event's roster of equity partners are:



Jalen Brunson , New York Knicks All-Star guard

Jessie James Decker , country pop singer

Eric Decker , former NFL wide receiver Mario Lopez , actor and event emcee

"DoorDash has always had a strong connection to their consumers and San Francisco, and we're thrilled to have them join us for our inaugural event," said PIVOT Agency Founder/CEO Ben Shapiro. "DoorDash shares our vision in trying to connect fans with the stars they love in a family-friendly environment that we are calling Pickletainment. This is going to be a special weekend."

The Bash will also feature professional pickleball players, including Christian Alshon , Hayden Patriquin , Parris Todd , and Jessie Irvine , competing alongside their celebrity partners in a thrilling tournament that promises entertainment for all ages.

