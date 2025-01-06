Air Canada To Operate From JFK Terminal 6 In 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Terminal 6 is a key component of the Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Air Canada can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

Air Canada Express-Jazz currently operates two daily flights from Toronto and one daily flight from Montreal to JFK Terminal 7 using its highly-rated Embraer E175 aircraft, with all flights pre-cleared for U.S. customs and immigration in Canada. The JFK service, which has been in place since March 2023, complements Air Canada's existing operations at New York's LaGuardia and Newark Airport, offering passengers a combined total of 36 daily flights between the New York market and Canada.

Together with Lufthansa, Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. It is also the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax.

"We are thrilled that Air Canada has selected T6 as its future home at JFK, where passengers can expect a boutique, premium experience," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "This decision is also a testament to the close partnership we've built with Air Canada at T7, and we can't wait to strengthen that partnership even further as we welcome Air Canada passengers to our new, state-of-the-art T6 facility," Thody added.

"New York is extremely popular for business, leisure and family travel for Canadians, and we are pleased to serve all the city's major airports. Moving our operation to T6 will improve the airport experience for our customers and facilitate connections with our partners. Through our connections at our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, travelers from New York can easily reach anywhere in Canada or onward on our international network," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:



10 gates, of which nine will accommodate

widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest

TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with

JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal Sustainability certifications for

LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK

Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia

Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue

Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK

International Airport's north side. For more information, visit



About Air Canada

Air

Canada

is

Canada's

largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of

Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air

Canada

provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in

Canada,

the United States

and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air

Canada's

Aeroplan program is

Canada's

premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft.

Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see

Air

Canada's

TCFD disclosure . Air

Canada

shares are publicly traded on the TSX in

Canada

and the OTCQX in the US.

