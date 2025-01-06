Air Canada To Operate From JFK Terminal 6 In 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Terminal 6 is a key component of the port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.
Air Canada passengers can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.
Air Canada Express-Jazz currently operates two daily flights from Toronto and one daily flight from Montreal to JFK Terminal 7 using its highly-rated Embraer E175 aircraft, with all flights pre-cleared for U.S. customs and immigration in Canada. The JFK service, which has been in place since March 2023, complements Air Canada's existing operations at New York's LaGuardia and Newark Airport, offering passengers a combined total of 36 daily flights between the New York market and Canada.
Together with Lufthansa, Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. It is also the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax.
"We are thrilled that Air Canada has selected T6 as its future home at JFK, where passengers can expect a boutique, premium experience," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "This decision is also a testament to the close partnership we've built with Air Canada at T7, and we can't wait to strengthen that partnership even further as we welcome Air Canada passengers to our new, state-of-the-art T6 facility," Thody added.
"New York is extremely popular for business, leisure and family travel for Canadians, and we are pleased to serve all the city's major airports. Moving our operation to T6 will improve the airport experience for our customers and facilitate connections with our partners. Through our connections at our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, travelers from New York can easily reach anywhere in Canada or onward on our international network," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.
About JFK Terminal 6
Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:
10 gates, of which nine will accommodate
widebody aircraft
State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest
TSA screening technologies
One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones
Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge
A new ground transportation center
A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with
JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal
Sustainability certifications for
LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway
About JFK Millennium Partners
Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK
Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia
Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue
Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK
International Airport's north side. For more information, visit
About Air Canada
Air
Canada
is
Canada's
largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of
Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air
Canada
provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in
Canada,
the United States
and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air
Canada's
Aeroplan program is
Canada's
premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft.
Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see
Air
Canada's
TCFD disclosure . Air
Canada
shares are publicly traded on the TSX in
Canada
and the OTCQX in the US.
