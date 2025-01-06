Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 1/6/2025 - 10:07 AM EST - Kelt Exploration Ltd. : Is providing and operating guidance for 2025. The Company expects to incur $328.0 million in capital expenditures during the year and is forecasting to generate $345.0 million in adjusted funds from operations in 2025. Kelt Exploration Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.23 at $7.33.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.