Amazon's NFL Football Viewership Grows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The live games being broadcast on Amazon Prime (AMZN) are attracting a growing number of viewers.

The latest information from ratings agency Nielsen shows that Amazon's“Thursday Night Football” package averaged 13.22 million viewers per game, a 13% increase from last season.

Nielsen's data also noted that 11 of the games on Amazon Prime averaged more than 12 million viewers, five million more than last season.

All of the games aired on Amazon Prime Video this season averaged at least 10 million viewers for the first time.

The median age of Prime Video's audience was 49 years old, which is younger than the average median age of viewers watching the NFL on Sundays at 55 years old.

Viewers on Amazon Prime are much younger than the average age of 63 among audiences who watch prime-time programs on traditional broadcast television networks.

Younger viewers and demographics are prized by advertisers and command premium ad dollars.

Nielsen also noted that the NFL viewership on Amazon Prime Video grew as the season progressed and drew closer to the playoffs.

A game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Dec. 5 averaged 17.29 million viewers, making it the most-watched game on Amazon since the e-commerce company launched its NFL football package in 2023.

Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to broadcast its first ever NFL playoff game during the weekend of Jan. 11.

Amazon is paying a reported $1 billion U.S. per year to be the exclusive broadcaster of“Thursday Night Football” games through 2033.

Like other streaming services, Amazon is turning to live sports to attract people and drive subscriptions.

Amazon's stock has risen 50% in the last year and currently trades at $224.19 U.S. per share.









