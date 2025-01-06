Waud Capital Partners Announces The Acquisition Of Mopec Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm specializing in the healthcare and software & sectors, announced today the of Mopec Group ("Mopec" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, branded supplier of equipment, consumables and services addressing the needs of the anatomic pathology and other laboratory end-markets. Waud Capital is acquiring Mopec from Blackford Capital, a Michigan-based lower middle private equity firm.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan, Mopec's core mission is to empower pathology and anatomy professionals by providing products and solutions for the advancement of diagnostic accuracy, safety, research, education, and the treatment of disease.

"This is a very exciting milestone in Mopec's history for our customers and our entire organization," Mopec Group CEO Francis X. Dirksmeier said. "The partnership and investment from Waud Capital will strengthen our capability set by investing in areas for innovation and growth, ultimately driving greater value to all our constituents. Waud Capital supports our mission, vision, and purpose, which is to enrich life by building the platform for the treatment of disease. We look forward to building on the success we've had to date while also accelerating future growth opportunities."

Brad Staley, an Executive Partner at Waud Capital with over 25 years in healthcare and technology operating roles across specialty distribution, products, and services sectors, will serve as the Mopec Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. He brings deep experience in multi-national supply chain and distribution markets and has successfully scaled organizations through both organic and inorganic strategies, having done so most recently as CEO of Advancing Eyecare.

Mr. Staley commented, "Mopec is a category leader with incredible brand equity in its core offerings. It is an honor to work with Fran and the Mopec leadership team to continue executing on its stated growth strategy of becoming a comprehensive solutions provider to pathology and lab markets."

Mike Lehman, Principal at Waud Capital, added, "The growing incidence of disease and increasing roles of precision medicine continue to drive demand and a need in the market for value-added partners like Mopec. Mopec offers a differentiated solutions approach to serving pathology and lab customers' needs and has built valuable, long-term partnerships. We are excited to partner with the Mopec team to pursue strategic growth initiatives and expand equipment, consumables, and service offerings to its customers."

"This investment is part of our dedicated Medical Device & Supply Services campaign we launched in partnership with Brad Staley," said Kyle Lattner, Partner with Waud Capital. "Mopec is an attractive opportunity that falls squarely within the purview of the campaign thesis and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Fran and the Mopec team. The partnership with Mopec is a textbook example of leveraging Waud Capital's differentiated approach to investing by partnering with experienced executive talent in companies and sectors where we have real conviction."

Stout Capital served as financial advisor to

Waud Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Waud Capital. Piper Sandler

& Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Blackford Capital and Mopec. Varnum LLP served as legal counsel for Blackford Capital and Mopec. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Mopec Group

Mopec Group, headquartered in

Madison Heights, Michigan, is a vertically integrated, branded supplier and manufacturer of high-quality anatomic and forensic pathology equipment, technology, consumable products, and services. Founded in 1992, Mopec Group differentiates itself through its innovation and extensive engineering process, outcome-based mindset, and leading quality. Mopec is

elevating pathology

and specializes in solutions for anatomic and forensic pathology and other labs in hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. For more information, visit

.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 460 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit

.

Investment Professional Contact:

Kyle Lattner, Partner

[email protected]



Business Development Contact:

Phil Olson, Partner

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Schmitt, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Waud Capital Partners

