Procedure For The Payout Of Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 27 December 2024, the Annual General Meeting of of VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB (identification code 121922783, address Pramonės str. 23, Guopstos village, Trakai region, LT21148) decided to pay out 0.78 Eur dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 13 January 2025 were shareholders of VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB. The Ex-Date or the first day from when on with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2024 is 10th January 2025.

The dividends will be paid out in the following order:

- to the shareholders, whose VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

- to the shareholders, whose VILNIAUS BALDAI, AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Siauliu bankas AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' account (IBAN) at bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Siauliu bankas, AB).







Additional information:



Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700