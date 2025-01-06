Couchbase To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Couchbase, (NASDAQ: BASE ), the developer data for critical applications in our AI world, today announced that Chief Officer Greg Henry will present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth in New York, New York. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website .

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully-managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications with complete flexibility – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Trusted by over 30% of the Fortune 100, Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting

