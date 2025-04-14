Any Size Insurance Agency Or Carrier Can Now Partner With Moen To Help Reduce Non-Weather Water Damage Claims, Improving Loss Ratios & Enhancing Profitability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new program allows any insurance provider to sign up for free and help their policyholders experience the cost-saving benefits of water leak prevention while also limiting damage claim frequency. To learn more, providers can sign up for the Free Informational Webinar at .

"Over a ten-year period, one in every six homes will file a claim for water damage with an average claim of $12,500,2"said Jeff Barnes, vice president, business development, Moen. "By participating in Moen's new Insurance Partner Program, insurance providers can encourage homeowners to install the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff and thereby help reduce the likelihood of these expensive claims, since the device has been shown to decrease water damage claim events by 96%3."

The Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff continuously monitors the pressure and flow rate of water moving through a home's pipes, detecting leaks as small as a drop per minute anywhere in the home. If the device identifies an issue, it will promptly send an alert through the Moen Smart Water Network App, enabling users to turn off the water. In the event of a catastrophic leak, it can be set to automatically shut off the water to prevent major damage. Homeowners also can track water usage by fixture and set conservation goals within the app to further support water-saving efforts.

Getting started is easy for providers:



Sign up for the Free Informational Webinar at .

Complete the online application.

Download complete marketing and support materials from Moen.

Refer policyholders to a special online web form to enroll.

Policyholders pay Moen for the device and installation (where available) and Moen does the rest. Moen assigns an account manager and holds monthly Q&A and info sessions.

To learn more about Moen's Insurance Partner Program sign up for the Free Informational Webinar at .

