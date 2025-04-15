SBU Detains Russian Agents Who Planned Two Explosions In Vinnytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained three agents of Russian military intelligence who were preparing to detonate a serviceman's car and an administrative police building in Vinnytsia.

The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

It was established that the suspects initially planned to plant an improvised explosive device under the vehicle of a Ukrainian soldier. Russia's military intelligence intended to remotely eliminate the serviceman in this way.

To detonate the device, Russian operatives planned to make a call to the mobile phone it was connected to.

SBU counterintelligence operatives uncovered the plot in advance and apprehended the agents recruited by Russia while they were installing a hidden camera near the intended explosion site.

The detainees were identified as two unemployed women from the Kyiv region. They had been recruited by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU) via Telegram channels offering "easy earnings."

The agents traveled to Vinnytsia and, using funds provided by the GRU, rented an apartment. They later received the geolocation of a weapons cache from their handler and retrieved two improvised explosive devices.

According to the investigation, the third member of the group -- a 33-year-old local resident -- was responsible for manufacturing the explosives. Following Russian instructions, he concealed the explosives inside thermos flasks, additionally packing them with screws for greater lethality.

Had the attack on the serviceman's vehicle succeeded, the agents were to proceed with a second terrorist act near a local police station.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized two improvised explosive devices and mobile phones containing evidence of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

The suspects have been charged under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine -- high treason committed under martial law.

They are currently in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU