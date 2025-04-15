Saudi Arabia Commits To Settling Syria's World Bank Debt Amid Reconstruction Efforts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia is preparing to pay off Syria's outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank, a move that could unlock significant international aid for the country's reconstruction and support its struggling public sector. This initiative marks the first known instance of Saudi financial assistance to Syria since the Islamist-led overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

The debt repayment is expected to facilitate the approval of millions of dollars in grants aimed at rebuilding Syria's war-torn infrastructure and revitalizing its economy. The World Bank is reportedly considering funding for the restoration of the power grid and the payment of public sector wages, contingent upon the clearance of Syria's arrears.

Syria's new interim government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been actively seeking international support to stabilize the country and address its dire economic situation. The administration has emphasized its commitment to inclusivity and competence, aiming to represent all components of Syrian society.

Saudi Arabia's engagement with Syria has been multifaceted, encompassing diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic dimensions. In January, Riyadh hosted a summit with ministers from 17 countries to discuss accelerating aid to Syria and ensuring the new government represents all religious and ethnic groups.

The Kingdom has also launched an air bridge to deliver essential aid to Syria, including food, medical supplies, and shelter materials. This initiative, managed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Syria's recovery and alleviating the suffering of its people.

Saudi Arabia's efforts to assist Syria are part of a broader regional strategy to reintegrate the country into the Arab world and counter the influence of other regional powers. The Kingdom has reopened its embassy in Damascus and supported Syria's reintegration into the Arab League.

However, challenges remain. International sanctions imposed during Assad's regime continue to hinder Syria's economic recovery. Saudi Arabia has been advocating for the lifting of these sanctions, arguing that they impede reconstruction efforts and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

