Finalists Announced For 2Nd Edition Of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Global Prompt Engineering Championship, organized by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), has returned for its second edition, announcing 24 finalists from 16 countries who will compete in the concluding round. The finals will be held from 22–23 April at AREA 2071 in Emirates Towers, as part of Dubai AI Week, running from the 21st to the 25th of April, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).
The AI Retreat on 21 April at the Museum of the Future
The Dubai Assembly for AI from 21 to 25 April at Area 2071
The Dubai AI Festival on 23 and 24 April at Madinat Jumeirah
The Machines Can See Summit on 23 and 24 April at the Museum of the Future and Area 2071
8th International Conference on Education Quality from 22 to 24 April at Grand Hyatt Dubai
The HIMSS Executive Summit 2025 on 23 April at Emirates Towers Hotel
The Dubai AI Week Hackathon on 25 April at Area 2071
AI Week in Schools, hosted throughout the week by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)
