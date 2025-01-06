Parks Associates: 32% Of US Households Have A Paid Security Service, With 7% Attached To Standalone Security Devices And 25% To A Security System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONNECTIONSTM Summit , hosted in the

Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304, addresses the business strategies to deploy connected home solutions, focusing

on smart home tech innovations and opportunities. Event sponsors

include Schneider Electric, Alarm, Schlage, Shelly Group, Ubiety Technologies, SmartRent, ADT, Calix, Kwikset, Silicon Labs, ADT Multifamily, eufy, and Johnson Controls.

"Home Security: Trends and Transformations," 3:00 PM, moderated by Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates, highlights consumer expectations, market trends, and strategies for developing comprehensive, user-friendly security solutions, featuring the following industry leaders :



Tim

Eskew, Director, Residential Electric Products, Software, and Partnerships, Allegion

Abe

Kinney, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm

Leah Page,

SVP, Product and Innovation, ADT

Keith

Puckett, Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies Eric

Villines, Global Head of Communications, eufy Security/Anker Innovations

"There is a market expansion around security solutions in general, with devices with specific security use cases being very popular –22% of US households have a networked camera and 20% have a video doorbell," said Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Both systems and devices are foundations for a variety of attached services, including professional monitoring, video storage fees, interactive controls and alerts."

Smart video devices have expanded the residential security market . Parks Associates research shows that 42% of US internet households have a security solution, including households with systems and households with a video doorbell or smart camera but no system.

Registration is open through CES website , and the firm will host a networking reception, sponsored by SmartRent, the evening of January 7. To schedule an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected]

or 972-490-1113.

