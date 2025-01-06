Angela Benevich Joins Alex Rayner At Haymaker Home Loans, Bringing 21 Years Of Expertise In Construction And Renovation Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Angela's addition to the team underscores Haymaker Home Loans' commitment to providing innovative and personalized mortgage solutions. Her unparalleled knowledge of and renovation financing ensures that clients will benefit from tailored guidance and support throughout every step of the loan process.

"In today's market, and mortgage professionals are seeing sales either plateau or skyrocket. I realized that with my experience and expertise, success wasn't about reinventing the wheel-it was about teaming up with a mortgage pioneer who could elevate me to new heights of meaningful and purposeful loan production," said Angela. "I bring the foundation and reliability, and Alex delivers the leadership, innovation, and forward-thinking loan manufacturing process. Together, it's a winning combination. I'm excited to attribute to Haymaker Home Loans' position as one of the top mortgage companies in the country."

As Angela and Alex combine their expertise, they are poised to redefine the landscape of mortgage lending. Together, they will focus on offering solutions designed to thrive even in down markets, addressing the consistent demand for construction and renovation services. Their collaborative approach emphasizes delivering exceptional support and innovation, ensuring clients achieve their homeownership goals with confidence.

"Angela's arrival marks a significant milestone for our team," said Alex Rayner, Partner at Haymaker Home Loans. "Her depth of knowledge and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide outstanding service and creative financing solutions. Together, we are excited to expand our reach and redefine what's possible in mortgage lending."

About Haymaker Home Loans

Haymaker Home Loans is a leading provider of innovative mortgage solutions, specializing in construction, renovation, and tailored financing options. With a client-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals, Haymaker Home Loans is dedicated to helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams.

