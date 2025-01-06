Astara Capital Partners Announces Promotions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners ("Astara"), an operationally focused private equity firm that invests in middle companies, is proud to announce the of Lauren Vavruska to Vice President, Tej Dhond to Vice President of Portfolio Operations, and Benjamin Calkins to Senior Associate.

"These promotions highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of our team members," said Michael Ranson, Managing Partner of Astara Capital Partners. "Lauren, Tej, and Ben have all contributed substantially to our firm's continued growth and success, and we are excited to see them succeed in their new roles."

Lauren Vavruska

joined Astara in 2023 and has been promoted to Vice President on the investment team. In addition to evaluating and executing new investment opportunities, Lauren currently supports Ally Building Solutions and Garlock Flexibles. Prior to joining Astara, Lauren was a Senior Associate at Tenex Capital. Prior to Tenex, Lauren began her career as an investment banking analyst in the Industrials group at Deutsche Bank.

Tej Dhond

joined Astara in 2022 and has been promoted to Vice President of Portfolio Operations, reflecting his significant impact in supporting multiple companies throughout Astara's portfolio. Prior to joining Astara, Tej was a Senior Associate at RFE Investment Partners, a private equity firm focused on control equity investments in manufacturing and service companies in the lower middle market. Tej began his career in investment banking at BlackArch Partners.

Benjamin Calkins joined Astara in 2023 and has been promoted to Senior Associate on the investment team. Ben will continue to support Garlock Flexibles in addition to evaluating and executing new investment opportunities. Prior to joining Astara, Ben was an Associate at Insight Equity, an investment firm focused on making control equity investments in manufacturing companies. He began his career in the Diversified Industrials group at Raymond James.

About Astara Capital Partners

Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm brings capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on a variety of sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging & converting, food, building products, residential & facility services, industrial manufacturing, distribution & related services, IT & business services. More information about Astara can be found at



.

