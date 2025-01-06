Rx-360® Announces 2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360®

is pleased to announce its 2025 Board of Directors. As a non-profit, the Board of Directors is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360®

mission of security, material quality, and patient safety. This announcement follows the organization's successful growth in 2024.

The Rx-360 ®

2025 Board of Directors includes :



Scott Kammer (Chair Emeritus): Takeda

Jennifer Stone (Chair): PTC Therapeutics

Kathleen Silva (Vice Chair): MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA)

Christian Liebl (Treasurer): Schreiner MediPharm

Bill Campagna: Eli Lilly & Co.

Tom Lupo: Bayer

Anthony Damas: Johnson and Johnson

Amber Hollner: Amgen

Anthony Zook: Merck & Co.

Christy Mocny: Biogen

Rob Smith: GSK

Rebecca Alcantara: Curia

Varsha Odiyanda: Sartorius

Johannes Gross: Lonza

Liam Keary: Hovione

Reggie Jackson: Pfizer Tommy Adler: Takeda (Observer)

Jennifer Stone, the Rx-360®

Board Chair for 2023, expressed, "I am honored and proud to serve as the next Chair for Rx-360. On behalf of the Rx-360 consortium and our Board of Directors, I am extremely excited to work with our returning Board members as well as our new members, Reggie Jackson from Pfizer and Tommy Adler from Takeda.

I also want to extend a special thank you to our outgoing Chair, Scott Kammer and Chair Emeritus, Rob Welsh.

Rx-360 will remain focused on our mission as a nonprofit and continue our growth in serving the pharmaceutical industry. It will be a great year for Rx-360 with our Patient Safety Conference in September as well as our upcoming workshops as part of our Pilot Center of Excellence with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)."



Jim Fries, Rx-360®

CEO, added, "The Board's experience, commitment, and diversity provide our membership and the industry with immense value. The Board's commitment to fulfilling our mission is the foundation that allows us to serve the industry and protect patients."

Rx-360®

has continued its growth in membership as well as the Joint Audit Program®

throughout 2024, with a record number of members accessing the consortium. Rx-360, through its Joint Audit Program®, has been able to significantly reduce audit burden for both pharmaceutical manufacturers and their suppliers through unique cost reduction sponsorships and its members-only credit program.

The consortium has operated for the tenth year in a row without increasing member dues or audit report fee schedules.



About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit



or email

[email protected]

SOURCE Rx-360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED