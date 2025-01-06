Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Developments In Gaza And Syria
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary HE David Lammy.
During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest updates in Syria, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Qatar's position in supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence, and in achieving the aspirations of its people for a dignified life and the establishment of a state based on institutions and the rule of law.
MENAFN06012025000063011010ID1109058693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.