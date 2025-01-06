The Designery Continues Its Expansion In Florida With A New Location In Lake Mary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Designery Lake Mary owners Chris and Summer Doney say they want their new location to create job opportunities for skilled workers while supporting local contractors, fostering economic growth and helping clients get the most from their home renovation projects.

"We want to empower and educate residents by helping them improve their homes," Chris Doney said. "The kitchen is the central location in most homes and should be a place where people can gather. We also want our The Designery location to be a hub of the community and become a place where residents can gather for free workshops to find inspiration and exchange ideas on their kitchen and bathroom projects."

Doney has nearly 15 years of experience working in the home improvement industry. He served as an accountant and the managing director of information security for Menards, a line of home improvement stores located throughout the Midwest.

"As a member of the Menards management team, I have collaborated with Menards Kitchen Manufacturing on several projects and have worked directly with their kitchen design team," he said. "This should help me tremendously as I advise clients on their kitchen renovations."

Doney is originally from Syria but moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, 16 years ago after receiving a bachelor's degree in business and managerial economics from MOST University Egypt in Cairo, Egypt, and a master's degree in business from Aleppo University in Aleppo, Syria.

He received additional marketing and e-commerce training from Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.

The Doneys moved to the Orlando area from Wisconsin more than a year ago, and Summer Doney is a principal software engineer at The Walt Disney Company.

The Designery Lake Mary will serve residents in Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Fern Park, Heathrow, Lake Mary, Longwood, Maitland and Oviedo, Florida.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery Lake Mary, visit

or contact them at (407) 604-2550.

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands

empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

