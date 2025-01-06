(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trident IoT Achieves Historic Milestone being first company to obtain Z-Wave Alliance Certification for Z-Wave Semiconductors and Software Development Kit.

- Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoTCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trident IoT, a different kind of semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying the IoT product development journey, proudly announces that it has become the first company to achieve Z-Wave Alliance certification for its semiconductors and software development kit (SDK).The certification validates Trident IoT's commitment to de-risking the overall product developing process by providing a strong foundation for fully certifiable, interoperable Z-Wave-enabled products, enabling manufacturers to get to revenue faster with simply better products.“Achieving Z-Wave Alliance certification for both our semiconductor solutions and SDK is a testament to our dedication to quality, interoperability, and developer empowerment,” said Mariusz Malkoski, CTO at Trident IoT.“We're thrilled to lead the charge in setting a new standard for IoT development, enabling our partners to accelerate their time-to-market with confidence.”Commenting on Trident IoT's achievement, Avi Rosenthal, Chairman at the Z-Wave Alliance, said:“Trident IoT's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in this milestone achievement. By certifying both their semiconductor solutions and SDK, they are offering manufacturers and developers the tools they need to drive smart home and IoT innovation forward. With Z-Wave now having multiple chip and SDK vendors, this accomplishment not only strengthens the ecosystem but also elevates the status of Z-Wave as a leading standard in the IoT space. We congratulate Trident IoT on this remarkable accomplishment.” For more information about Trident IoT, visitAbout Trident IoT Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, Trident IoT specializes in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Built around three pillars-IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services-Trident IoT empowers developers to bring their products to market faster with simply better solutions.

