(MENAFN) Russia on Monday said that it seized two settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk area, such as the city of Kurakhove, a major Ukrainian stronghold and supply center.



Kurakhove, which was defended by more than 15,000 Ukrainian forces, was described in an initial statement by the Russian Defense as having "significantly complicated the logistical and technical support of the Ukrainian group in the Donetsk direction."



The statement also asserted that Ukraine has been denied the opportunity to launch artillery on Donetsk as a result of its seizure of the city.



The control of the city will enable Russian forces to accelerate their advance in the Donetsk region, it further stated.



The village of Dachenske, which is little over 8 kilometers (5 miles) south of Pokrovsk, another crucial front in Moscow's offensive in the Donetsk region, was also captured by Russian forces, according to a later announcement.



