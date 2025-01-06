Immunocore To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immunocore to present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 6 January 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the“Company”) , a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in in a presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare in San Francisco, California.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting 'Events & Presentations', under 'Events', via the 'Investors' section of Immunocore's website at Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

