American Institute Of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences In Collaboration With Parashar Pathology Expands Its Diagnostic Services In Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) American Institute of Pathology & Laboratory Sciences Pvt Ltd (Ampath), in collaboration with Parashar Pathology Clinic, is expanding its diagnostic services in Meerut with the launch of a new, state-of-the-art pathology laboratory. Located on Garh Road, this facility marks Ampath's continued commitment to providing high-quality, comprehensive diagnostic services across India.

The new laboratory in Meerut is equipped with cutting-edge and offers a wide range of diagnostic tests. With a menu of more than 2500 tests, including Clinical Biochemistry, Hematology, Flow Cytometry, Clinical Pathology, Serology, Immunology, Microbiology, Cytology, Histopathology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular Diagnosis, NGS, and Cytogenetics, the lab is poised to deliver precise and timely diagnostic results. These services are crucial for the diagnosis and detection of various diseases, providing vital information for clinicians to formulate effective treatment plans.

Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI – South Asia, also commented on the launch,“Expanding into Meerut and Uttar Pradesh represents an important milestone for Ampath Labs. We are thrilled to bring our comprehensive diagnostic services to this vibrant region, providing residents with access to advanced healthcare solutions close to home. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable diagnostic services, specifically tailored to the needs of the people in and around Meerut. With state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals, we are confident this facility will positively impact healthcare outcomes in Meerut and surrounding areas, ensuring patients receive the best possible care right here in UP."

Dr Maneesh Bagai, Chief Operating Officer of Ampath Labs, said, "We are delighted to announce the opening of our new lab in Meerut. This expansion is perfectly aligned with our vision of making high-quality diagnostic services accessible across India, fostering better healthcare outcomes. Our lab in Meerut will serve the local community with an extensive range of advanced diagnostic tests, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency. We look forward to providing world-class diagnostic care to the people of Meerut and beyond."

Dr Rakesh Parashar, Clinical Pathologist, Parashar Pathology Clinic in Meerut expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“Partnering with Ampath Labs to establish this advanced diagnostic facility is a remarkable step forward for healthcare in Meerut. With Ampath's advanced technology and expertise, coupled with our local insights and commitment, we are bringing a new level of diagnostic precision and accessibility to the community. This collaboration will greatly benefit residents of Meerut and surrounding areas, ensuring they have access to high-quality healthcare diagnostics right at their doorstep.”

The new laboratory will benefit residents of Meerut and nearby areas, offering world-class diagnostic services and convenience. Ampath is committed to extending its reach and enhancing its service offerings, making advanced healthcare diagnostics accessible even in remote regions.

Ampath operates a Central Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad and 21 satellite labs across various locations. As part of its expansion strategy, Ampath aims to set up additional labs and collection centers across the country, continuing its mission to deliver top-notch diagnostic services and support better healthcare outcomes.

Company :-Ampath Labs

User :- nitu siddam

Email :...