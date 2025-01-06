All Energy Solar Supports Minnesota's Battery Storage Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Solar Inc.

enthusiastically supports a Minnesota energy storage incentive initiative that helps more and small businesses invest in backup battery systems. The company is ready to confidently guide and assist property owners through the transition toward a more sustainable and efficient future.

Many people are grappling with the challenge of rising energy costs as utility companies increase their rates, leading to higher bills. However, Minnesota is taking a proactive stance and empowering homeowners and small businesses to embrace cleaner energy solutions. The state is encouraging a more sustainable and responsible approach to energy consumption by offering

valuable battery storage incentives . These incentives are currently available for battery storage systems up to 50kWh when paired with a solar energy system.

Xcel Energy has also launched its Battery Storage Incentive Program . Under this program, homes or businesses are eligible to add a battery system to their solar system that does not exceed a capacity of 50 kWh.

"Our goal at All Energy Solar is to ensure solar power is accessible to everyone," said Michael Allen, co-founder and CEO of All Energy Solar. "With our proven process

and passionate teams , we believe that everyone's journey to solar energy can be a remarkable and seamless experience."

Since 2009, All Energy Solar has been a leader in the solar energy industry. They've installed over 110 megawatts of solar power across about 10,000

solar installation projects . Their crews are on pace to have 1,000 completed storage installs

with almost 10 megawatts of continuous power and nearly 20 megawatts of usable capacity.

The company's expertise and competence have been recognized with numerous local and national awards, including being named a top solar contractor in 2024 , achieving the status of a Tesla Premier Certified Installer , and winning the gold award as Minnesota's Best

solar provider. These accolades, among others, validate All Energy Solar's position as a trusted and competent player in the solar energy field.

All Energy Solar offers a variety of services, including residential solar , commercial solar , energy storage , electric vehicle chargers , smart electric panels , and roofing in limited locations . The company installs residentially in Illinois , Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin , and performs commercial installations nationally and internationally . All of the company's solar and battery storage projects are designed and installed in-house with licensed electricians and building contractors.

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar Inc. provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers. With industry-leading certifications and full electrical and building licenses, All Energy Solar installs quality solar power systems with excellent customer service throughout the experience and after installation.

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc

