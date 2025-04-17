Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Harvard University To Not Enroll Foreign Students Anymore? Trump Admin Threatens Ban Amid Row Over Tax-Exempt Status

Harvard University To Not Enroll Foreign Students Anymore? Trump Admin Threatens Ban Amid Row Over Tax-Exempt Status


2025-04-17 01:16:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Trump administration reportedly threatened to ban the esteemed Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

The government said it would stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students if it did not agree to government demands to accept "outside political supervision".

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump was quoted by new agency AFP as saying.

US President Donald Trump is furious at the university for rejecting his request to submit to oversight on admissions, hiring and political slant.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Harvard University has produced 162 Nobel prize winners.

MENAFN17042025007365015876ID1109439748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search