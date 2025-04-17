Harvard University To Not Enroll Foreign Students Anymore? Trump Admin Threatens Ban Amid Row Over Tax-Exempt Status

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Trump administration reportedly threatened to ban the esteemed Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

The government said it would stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students if it did not agree to government demands to accept "outside political supervision".

"Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges," Trump was quoted by new agency AFP as saying.

US President Donald Trump is furious at the university for rejecting his request to submit to oversight on admissions, hiring and political slant.

"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," read a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

The Harvard University has produced 162 Nobel prize winners.