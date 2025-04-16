403
Oman Investment Bank Announces Appointment of Mohamed Sultan Salim Al Habsi as Acting Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Muscat, 15 April 2025 – The Board of Directors of Oman Investment Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Sultan Salim Al Habsi as Acting Chief Executive Officer. This appointment represents a key step in the bank’s leadership transition and underscores its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth and long-term success.
Commenting on the appointment, H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Board, said:
“This planned transition marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. We have full confidence in our leadership team, and under Mohamed Al Habsi’s guidance as Acting Chief Executive Officer, we look forward to entering a new chapter of innovation, progress, and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.”
Mohamed Al Habsi is committed to delivering forward-thinking financial solutions that meet evolving client needs, while making a positive impact on the communities Oman Investment Bank serves. His leadership is rooted in integrity, purpose, and a clear vision for value creation across all fronts.
With more than 17 years of experience in investment banking and international business, Mohamed Al Habsi brings a proven track record and strategic acumen -both within Oman and internationally, to his role as Acting Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this appointment, he held prominent leadership positions across the banking sector, including within Oman Investment Bank, where he actively contributed to advancing the bank’s vision by championing customer-centric solutions and fostering a culture of performance and innovation to support sustainable, long-term growth. He earned his MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science from Sultan Qaboos University.
Oman Investment Bank remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and contributing to Oman’s financial and economic development. This transition reflects the bank’s forward-looking strategy and commitment to continuity, stability, and long-term growth.
