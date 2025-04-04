Panama Acquires Its First Combat-Capable Aircraft From Brazil In A $78 Million Dollar Deal

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) On April 2, 2025, during the LAAD 2025 exhibition, the Brazilian company Embraer confirmed that Panama had decided to acquire fourlight attack and advanced training aircraft, marking the first time the country would operate fixed-wing aircraft with combat capabilities. The aircraft will be operated by the Panamanian National Air and Naval Service (SENAN) and serve as a new surveillance and protection platform as part of a broader effort to expand operational capabilities and reinforce national security infrastructure. Alongside this procurement, Panama is also acquiring two Airbus C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft. The combined value of both acquisitions is approximately $187 million, with $78 million attributed to the Super Tucanos and $109 million to the C-295s.

As announced by Army Recognition on 13 March 2025, Panama's government has previously stated that these light attack aircraft will be used to address illicit activities within national territory, such as drug trafficking and illegal fishing, as well as for border patrol, surveillance, special operations, and pilot training. SENAN currently lacks combat aircraft and performs air patrol missions using liaison and transport aircraft. This acquisition is part of a program to modernize Panama's aerial fleet, replacing 14 aircraft operated since the 1980s, which incur estimated annual maintenance costs of $10 million. Officials have emphasized that these new platforms will not be used for offensive operations and that Panama remains committed to its demilitarized security status, with SENAN functioning as a civil security agency rather than a military force.

With this announcement, Panama becomes the eighth Latin American country to adopt the A-29 Super Tucano, joining Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic. The decision to procure these aircraft comes amid increased security concerns and follows political tensions that escalated in December 2024 when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, citing excessive tolls and Chinese influence. The Panamanian government responded with strong statements reaffirming its sovereignty, and the aircraft deal may reflect a broader effort to strengthen state capacity and defend critical national infrastructure.

The A-29 Super Tucano, developed by Embraer, is a turboprop light attack and reconnaissance aircraft derived from the EMB-312 Tucano. It is powered by a 1,600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-68C engine and a five-bladed Hartzell propeller, enabling speeds up to 590 kilometers per hour, a service ceiling of 10,670 meters, and a range of 2,800 kilometers. Designed to operate from austere airstrips, the aircraft features reinforced landing gear, Kevlar armor around the cockpit and engine, and internal FN Herstal .50 caliber machine guns with 200 rounds each. It supports a wide range of mission profiles, including air patrol, tactical coordination, ISR, border surveillance, and pilot training. Its avionics suite includes night vision compatibility, a forward-looking infrared sensor, a mission computer, and targeting systems with laser rangefinders and electronic countermeasures.

The aircraft's five external hardpoints allow it to carry a variety of weapons, including unguided Mk 81 and Mk 82 bombs, laser-guided Paveway II munitions, JDAMs, air-to-air missiles such as the MAA-1 Piranha, and 20 mm cannon pods. The platform is also compatible with targeting pods and advanced navigation systems, offering operational flexibility with relatively low logistical demands. As of April 2025, more than 290 Super Tucanos have been ordered globally, and over 580,000 flight hours have been logged across 20 air forces. In Latin America and other regions, the aircraft has been used in counterinsurgency, narcotics interdiction, and precision strike operations. Embraer also announced in recent years a NATO-standard variant, the A-29N, which incorporates advanced communications and is configured for single-pilot operation.

The acquisition of the Super Tucanos, combined with the new C-295s, signals a major shift in Panama's security capabilities. While the government continues to stress the non-military purpose of these aircraft, their capabilities extend beyond basic surveillance, potentially altering the strategic balance in the region and positioning Panama among a growing number of countries that have opted for multi-role turboprop aircraft for both internal security and border protection missions.