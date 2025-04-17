'Old Fashioned Naam Hai, Dhang Ka Rakh Lete': Netizens On Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Naming Their Child Fatehsinh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their first baby and named him as Fatehsinh Khan. The duo announced it on Instagram with cute photos showcasing their first moments as a family. Internet users have reacted with surprise to the name of their son.

Harbhajan Singh , Anushka Sharma , Angad Bedi congratulated both as the news went viral. The joint post shows Zaheer Khan holding his child on his lap while Sagarika rests her hands around Zaheer's shoulders. They captioned the post, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The name "Fatehsinh" symbolises a“victorious lion.”

Netizens react

It has ignited debate on social media whether the name is fine. One of the users commented,“Der aaye par durusht aaye”, another remarked,“Old-fashioned naam hai, Kuch to dhng ka rkh leta ya."“Gud choice.i was worried they may name him taimur aurangzeb etc”,“Zaheer Khan has been my favorite bowler and he is a very good bowler, once again I wish him all the best for the birth of a son” were some other comments made.

Zaheer, 46, played all formats of the game for the Indian team from 2000 to 2014, including teams Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians. He announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket on October 15, 2015, saying, "I bid adieu to my career in international cricket. I look forward to signing off with IPL 9. Zaheer and Sagarika made their relationship official at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Singh's wedding in 2016. Later, both got married on November 23, 2017.