Rocha: Uruguay’S Hidden Coastal Gem

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nestled on Uruguay's eastern coast, Rocha beckons travelers with its untamed beauty and diverse attractions. This region offers a perfect blend of nature, adventure, and sustainability.



Rocha's appeal lies in its ability to cater to various interests while preserving its natural charm. La Paloma, a key resort town in Rocha, boasts 20 kilometers of stunning coastline.



Bahía Chica attracts those seeking tranquility with its calm waters. In contrast, La Balconada draws surfers with its challenging waves. The town's iconic lighthouse, Cabo de Santa María, stands tall as a local landmark.



Just eight kilometers from La Paloma, the Laguna de Rocha showcases the region's ecological richness. This protected ecosystem spans nearly 22,000 hectares.



It encompasses waters, hills, plains, and coastal areas. UNESCO has designated it as a Biosphere Reserve due to its biodiversity. For adventure enthusiasts, the "De Faro a Faro" bike tour offers a unique experience.







This route connects La Paloma to the José Ignacio Lighthouse. Cyclists traverse diverse landscapes of wetlands and coastlines. Local guides Marianna Rovira and Alicia Barbita lead these tours.



Rocha's commitment to conservation is evident in initiatives like the Ca'aguigua nursery. Created by agronomist Raúl Nin, it cultivates over 200 native species.

Discovering Rocha

This project aims to restore Uruguay's national forests. Visitors can explore a variety of plants, from palo santo to lapacho. The region's culinary scene is equally impressive.



Cocina de la Barra, a women-led community kitchen, serves fresh seafood dishes. La Onda Bar and Restaurant highlights local products and craft beers. Oliva Restó offers a diverse menu featuring salads, pizzas, and the catch of the day.



Cabo Polonio, a national park within Rocha, preserves Uruguay 's coastal essence. It lacks public lighting and paved roads. Visitors can explore beaches, massive dunes, and sea lion colonies.



During migration season, southern right whales can be spotted offshore. Punta del Diablo, a fishing village turned tourist destination, maintains its laid-back charm.



It offers various accommodation options and is ideal for sport fishing. The town's dirt streets and relaxed atmosphere invite barefoot walks. A local craft fair enlivens evenings with music and fresh seafood.



The circular Laguna Garzón Bridge connects Rocha to Maldonado. This architectural marvel symbolizes harmony between infrastructure and nature. The surrounding protected area is home to diverse wildlife.



Water sports enthusiasts enjoy activities like kitesurfing and paddleboarding. To encourage touris , Uruguay offers tax benefits for foreign visitors. These include VAT refunds on dining and accommodation.



The Rocha Tourist Bus connects key attractions, making exploration convenient for those without vehicles. As Rocha continues to grow as a destination, it remains committed to preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

MENAFN06012025007421016031ID1109058101