Bina Equestrian Center has hosted the final match of Chovqan Super Cup, organized by Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF), Azernews reports.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and followed with a grand closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony featured performances by the exemplary orchestra and dance ensemble of the State Border Service, as well as well-known artists who delighted the audience with fascinating music and dance pieces.

In a tense and dynamic game, Sarhadchi team gained victory over Elit with a score of 1-0, becoming Sarhadchi crowned Chovqan Super Cup champion.

The Super Cup was presented to the winning team by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev.

Chovqan is a traditional horse-riding game played between two teams mounted on Garabagh horses. Chovqan is the predecessor of modern polo. The horse racing was held during holiday festivities.

Each team has five riders, with two fullbacks and three forwards. The game starts at the centre of the field, and players use wooden mallets to try to drive a small leather or wooden ball into their opponents' goal. The game lasts 30 minutes. There is no age limit in this sport.

Chovqan players traditionally wear large astrakhan hats, long, tight-fitting coats with a high waist, and special trousers, socks, and shoes.

In 2013, UNESCO decided to include the game of chovqan on its Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

