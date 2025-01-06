Sarhadchi Crowned Chovqan Super Cup Champion
Laman Ismayilova
Bina Equestrian Center has hosted the final match of Chovqan
Super Cup, organized by Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF),
Azernews reports.
The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan and followed with a grand closing ceremony.
The closing ceremony featured performances by the exemplary
orchestra and dance ensemble of the State Border Service, as well
as well-known artists who delighted the audience with fascinating
music and dance pieces.
In a tense and dynamic game, Sarhadchi team gained victory over
Elit with a score of 1-0, becoming Sarhadchi crowned Chovqan Super
Cup champion.
The Super Cup was presented to the winning team by the Minister
of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Azerbaijan
Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev.
Chovqan is a traditional horse-riding game played between two
teams mounted on Garabagh horses. Chovqan is the predecessor of
modern polo. The horse racing was held during holiday
festivities.
Each team has five riders, with two fullbacks and three
forwards. The game starts at the centre of the field, and players
use wooden mallets to try to drive a small leather or wooden ball
into their opponents' goal. The game lasts 30 minutes. There is no
age limit in this sport.
Chovqan players traditionally wear large astrakhan hats, long,
tight-fitting coats with a high waist, and special trousers, socks,
and shoes.
In 2013, UNESCO decided to include the game of chovqan on its
Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
