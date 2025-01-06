Zelensky explains refusal to speak Russian in interview with Fridman

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky clarified his decision not to conduct an interview with Lex Fridman entirely in Russian, the only language in which both he and the podcaster are fluent. While speaking in Russian might have made the conversation more accessible to a global audience, Zelensky chose not to for personal reasons.



In the podcast introduction released on Sunday, Fridman elaborated on why their three-hour discussion took place in a combination of Ukrainian, English, and Russian. He also explained how listeners could adjust audio tracks and subtitles to their preferences.



“Our conversation will be most effective and impactful if we speak in Russian,” Fridman said in his opening question. Zelensky responded that he speaks Russian “perfectly,” but would not use it, stating, “because this is how it is.”



He then expressed his disdain for Russian leadership, stating, “The people who attack us speak Russian. They attack people who were only recently told that this was actually in defense of Russian-speaking people, and this is why I respect neither the leader nor the director of today’s Russia, nor the people. I just… that’s it.”



Zelensky explained that while he had communicated with Russians in their language during the conflict’s escalation in 2022, they “did not listen” and now only “speak the language of weapons.”

