URBAN REVIVO Celebrates 2024 Milestones And Unveils Ambitious Global Expansion Plans For 2025

In a pivotal year, URBAN REVIVO has successfully opened 9 new stores across key Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This expansion brings the total number of the brand's stores in the region to nearly 20. The strategic placement of these stores has not only strengthened URBAN REVIVO's presence but also showcased its competitive edge. By tailoring each store to reflect the unique character of its city, URBAN REVIVO transforms them into urban art centers that focus on enhancing consumer experiences.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, commented on the achievement: "As a brand committed to globalizing fashion retail, our breakthroughs in overseas markets during 2024 have been remarkable. The continuous opening of new stores reflects not just our expansion speed but also strong market confidence in URBAN REVIVO. Our performance in Southeast Asia exceeded expectations with several stores becoming profitable immediately upon opening."

Looking Ahead: Ambitious Plans for 2025

Building on its success, URBAN REVIVO plans to expand into iconic global fashion cities such as London, New York City, Tokyo, and Hong Kong next year. This strategic move signifies URBAN REVIVO's entry into the world's top-tier fashion hubs. While accelerating its expansion into new markets, the brand will continue to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia through franchising in addition to direct operations.

The brand is dedicated to refining a seamless omnichannel shopping experience that unites online platforms with physical stores. Through the strategic use of social media and live-commerce platforms, it seeks to cultivate stronger connections with consumers across the globe.

The Vision of Global Live Fashion



Established with the mission of enabling more customers access to premium, trendy, and fashion apparel, URBAN REVIVO has emerged as a prominent name in the global fast-fashion industry. Since its inception, the brand has maintained its dedication to motivating individuals who view every journey as a runway and propelling fashion into the future. This unwavering commitment has positioned URBAN REVIVO as a favored choice for trendsetters in search of innovative and distinctive wardrobe options each season.

By embracing "Global Live Fashion" as its new positioning statement, URBAN REVIVO strives to be recognized as the most engaging fast-fashion retailer globally. This goal will be achieved by providing an immersive art shopping experience that reflects the latest consumer trends, with each store offering weekly updates and displaying thousands of SKUs. Meanwhile, supported by design centers based in China and Europe, URBAN REVIVO works with over 600 designers who meticulously cater designs that meet diverse body types and aesthetic preferences across Asia and Europe, truly embodying the brand's belief that "fashion never rests."

About URBAN REVIVO

Founded in 2006, URBAN REVIVO (UR) is a global live fashion brand that strives to elevate affordable high fashion by offering creative, high-quality, sustainable designs. With over 400 stores in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, and an extensive online network in Europe, North America, and beyond, URBAN REVIVO ensures the highest standards through advanced supply chain management and technology. The brand's mission is to make high-quality fashion accessible to everyone and to become the world's most influential fashion brand.

