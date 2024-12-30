Kam Air Banned From European Airspace

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that the European Union has added the airline“Kam Air” to the list of carriers banned from operating in its airspace.

The European Union recently published a list of 129 from various countries that are not permitted to fly within European airspace.

At least one airline from Afghanistan is included in this list. Kam Air has not yet commented on its loss of flight rights within the European Union.

According to the European Union's website, these airlines have been prohibited from flying in its airspace because they are deemed“unsafe.”

The European Union further explained that assessing and reviewing the safety of airlines helps to improve the safety of international air travel.

It is noteworthy that the European Union updates this list every three months.

This move by the European Union highlights its ongoing commitment to ensuring high safety standards in international aviation. By regularly updating its list of banned airlines, the EU seeks to mitigate risks and protect passengers traveling to and from its member states.

For airlines, especially those from developing regions like Afghanistan, this decision underscores the importance of maintaining international safety certifications. Without such compliance, airlines risk losing vital market access, which could significantly impact their operations and reputation.

