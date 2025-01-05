On The Occasion Of The Liberation Day Of Cuba

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Republic of Maldives extend warm greetings

HAVANA, Cuba – The of Cambodia and Cuba will Celebrate 65 years of relations and exemplary friendship. This was made clear during the courtesy visit paid by the Cuban ambassador here, Milena Zaldívar, to the deputy prime and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Kingdom, Prak Sokhonn.

During the fraternal meeting, the head of Cambodian highlighted the recent commemoration of the 66th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. He reiterated his country's firm commitment to strengthening the traditional relationship of friendship and good cooperation with the island.

Zaldívar, meanwhile, highlighted the Cambodian government's invariable position of rejecting the unjust and illegal economic, commercial, and financial blockade by the United States, and its strong support for the international demand to exclude Cuba from the arbitrary list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.

Both parties acknowledged the historic ties between the two countries, emphasizing their excellent dialogue and cooperation in the multilateral sphere, and the numerous expressions of solidarity that have characterized their relationship for over six decades making their bilateral ties a model of exemplary friendship.

Sri Lankan leaders express solidarity with Cuba

Representatives of Sri Lankan organizations visited the Cuban embassy to express their solidarity with the Caribbean nation and greet it on the 66th anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

Ambassador Andres Gonzalez received the leaders of the Friendship Association, the Communist Party (CPSL), and the Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) at the diplomatic mission.

The Sri Lankan organization praised the Cuban government and people for their steadfast resistance against imperialist aggression.

The Sri Lankan Bolivarian Solidarity group called the Cuban Revolution a heritage of the anti-imperialist world and highlighted Fidel Castro's leading role in the Caribbean island.

Sri Lanka's National Freedom Front highlighted Cuba's achievements in science and health in a message signed by its top leader, former parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, to president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Republic of Maldives

The minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Maldives, Dr Abdulla Khaleel sends message of felicitations to minister for foreign affairs of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Cuba.

Minister's message reads as follows:

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Maldives, and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings to Your Excellency and the people of Cuba, as you celebrate your Liberation Day.

“I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral ties between the Maldives and Cuba in the years ahead. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

