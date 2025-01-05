Russian Drone Hits Enterprise Premises In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit the territory of an enterprise in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district.

This was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

“Another UAV strike occurred on the premises of an enterprise in Kholodnohirskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties or fires. Preliminary reports suggest the strike was carried out using a Molniya drone,” Terekhov wrote.

Earlier reports indicate that Russians recently attacked Kharkiv with a drone, presumably a Molniya, causing damage to a private house.