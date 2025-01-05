Ultimovacs ASA: Regarding The Extraordinary General Meeting On 9 January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Oslo, 5 January 2025: Reference is made to the notice published by Ultimovacs ASA on 19 December 2024 regarding the call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM").

As described in the previously published EGM notice, one additional proposal for a board member would be announced prior to the EGM. The complete proposal for the board of directors is now complete and attached hereto.

