Ultimovacs ASA: Regarding The Extraordinary General Meeting On 9 January 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Oslo, 5 January 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ultimovacs ASA on 19 December 2024 regarding the call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM").
As described in the previously published EGM notice, one additional proposal for a board member would be announced prior to the EGM. The complete proposal for the board of directors is now complete and attached hereto.
For further information, please see or contact:
Hans Vassgård Eid, Interim CEO and CFO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachment
20250105 Appendix - Biographies for proposed board of directors - Ultimovacs ASA
MENAFN05012025004107003653ID1109056633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.