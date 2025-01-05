Gunman murders ten in Montenegro mass shooting spree

(MENAFN) A shooting spree in Cetinje, Montenegro, on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of at least ten people, including two children. The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Aco Martinovic, remains on the run, prompting a large-scale manhunt by local authorities.



The violence erupted in a bar where a brawl escalated into a fatal shooting. Interior Danilo Saranovic confirmed that Martinovic killed the bar owner, his two children, and several members of his own family before fleeing the scene. After the initial altercation, the suspect reportedly retrieved a gun and returned to open fire, killing multiple people.



Martinovic, known for erratic behavior, had been previously detained for illegal weapons possession. Police have urged Cetinje residents to stay indoors as they continue their search, with special units combing neighborhoods and nearby hills. Authorities have indicated the incident is not connected to organized crime.



Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, who visited the hospital where the wounded are being treated, called the incident a “terrible tragedy” and declared three days of national mourning. Montenegro, a country with a history of gun violence, is considering tougher gun laws, possibly including a complete firearms ban, in response to the attack. This is the second mass shooting in Cetinje in just three years.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056253