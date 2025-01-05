Mental illness possibility of German Christmas market attacker

(MENAFN) German Interior Nancy Faeser has indicated that the suspect in the deadly car-ramming attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which killed five people and over 200, may have been mentally ill. During a closed-door parliamentary session on Monday, Faeser stated that while the motive remains unclear, there are noticeable signs of a “pathological psyche” in the suspect. She highlighted that the attacker did not fit typical profiles and stressed the importance of learning from the incident, particularly in identifying individuals with psychological issues or those influenced by conspiracy theories. Faeser also noted that the suspect had an extensive social media presence, including tens of thousands of tweets, many of which have yet to be fully investigated.



The suspect, 50-year-old Saudi psychiatrist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, was arrested at the scene after driving his car through a crowd. Reports suggest he had a history of mental illness and tested positive for drugs on the night of the attack. A journalist who interviewed him years ago described him as having a “twisted mind,” though not necessarily insane. The journalist noted Abdulmohsen’s incoherent views and his lack of religious beliefs, making it unlikely that the attack was motivated by religious extremism.



Abdulmohsen, who has lived in Germany since 2006 and received refugee status in 2016, had previous legal issues, including a 2013 conviction for threatening behavior. Saudi Arabia had reportedly warned German authorities about him, but the warnings were not acted upon. Following the attack, German lawmakers from various parties criticized the authorities for failing to connect the dots regarding Abdulmohsen’s history. The incident has sparked debates on security and immigration policies in Germany, especially ahead of upcoming elections. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised a thorough review of the case to determine if any mistakes were made.

