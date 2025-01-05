TATA AIG General Insurance Company appoints Amit Ganorkar as the MD and CEO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 3 2025: TATA AIG General Insurance Company, a leading general insurance provider, has announced the appointment of Amit Ganorkar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Amit succeeds Neelesh Garg, following the board of directors’ approval. All necessary regulatory approvals have been secured, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities. Amit has officially taken charge of the office as of January 1, 2025.

Amit Ganorkar, MD and CEO, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am honored to be entrusted with this significant responsibility. TATA AIG has a legacy of excellence built on the trust and confidence of our customers and stakeholders. I am committed to continuing this journey of success alongside our talented team. Together, we will focus on strengthening our customer-centric approach, enhancing digital transformation, and driving sustainable growth to meet the evolving needs of our clients"

Amit brings over two decades of extensive experience in the general insurance industry, with a proven record of accomplishment across key areas such as sales and distribution, product development, marketing, operations, and technology. In his previous role, Amit served as the Managing Director of Royal Sundaram General Insurance. Prior to that, he was the Chief Operating Officer at TATA AIG.





