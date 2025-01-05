AS Monaco confirms head coach signs extension to contract until June 2027

(MENAFN) AS Monaco confirmed on Saturday that their head coach, Adi Hutter, has signed an extension to his contract with the club. The 54-year-old Austrian coach, who took charge of Monaco in 2022, will remain with the French side until June 30, 2027, as stated in an official announcement from the club.



Hutter, who has had a successful coaching career across multiple European clubs, joined Monaco after departing from Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany. His experience includes managing some prominent clubs, which have shaped his reputation in European football. His tenure at Monchengladbach was followed by his time at Monaco, where he has continued to grow in his role.



Before his time in Germany, Hutter made a name for himself with a series of successful stints at other clubs, such as Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, Young Boys in Switzerland, and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. His time at Salzburg was particularly successful, as he led the team to win both the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup during the 2014-15 season.



With Hutter's continued leadership, AS Monaco looks forward to further progress in both domestic and European competitions, with his new contract extending his commitment to the club until 2027.

