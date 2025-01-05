Egypt Reviews Progress Of 'Adolescent Mental Health' Campaigns

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Population convened a meeting of the Scientific Committee of the National Committee for Mental Health of Children and Adolescents to review the final report on the mental health of youth. The session focused on evaluating the progress of current initiatives and the ways in which various ministries and relevant bodies can collaborate more effectively.

During the meeting, participants agreed to form specialized working groups composed of Egyptian university professors and Ministry of Health and Population experts. These groups will provide scientific solutions and support to address challenges related to the mental health of children and adolescents.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's official spokesperson, highlighted that addiction to social media and online games is one of the most critical issues facing children and adolescents today. He emphasized the detrimental effects of these behaviors on youth, a significant segment of Egyptian society. In response, a clear strategy has been developed to tackle this issue, involving both governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Abdel Ghaffar outlined the services provided by the presidential initiative aimed at treating addiction to electronic games. These services include early detection and prevention through primary care units, schools, and clubs, as well as through the national electronic platform for mental health and addiction treatment. Additional support is available through hospitals under the General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment (GSMHAT), with counseling services accessible via their hotline (16328) and online platform ( ).

The initiative seeks to raise awareness among adolescents about the dangers of excessive internet use, particularly social media and video games. It aims to educate them on the psychological and physical consequences of addiction, reduce stigma surrounding mental health, and enhance treatment standards by training healthcare professionals to diagnose and manage internet addiction.

Menan Abdel-Maksoud, Secretary-General of GSMHAT, emphasized that the presidential“Against Addiction” initiative views addiction as a national security issue. The initiative aims to provide integrated services to mitigate the social and health damage caused by addiction.

Abdel-Maksoud stressed that the initiative promotes treating addiction as a disease with identifiable causes and solutions. It provides a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, early detection, and intervention, as well as treatment services and rehabilitation, helping individuals reintegrate into society. This approach fosters a collaborative effort among various ministries and organizations to address the issue at every stage of its development.