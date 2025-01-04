Blast Kills 4, Wounds 32 People In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- At least four people lost their lives while 32 others received injuries in a blast targeting a bus in Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province, said on Saturday.

The spokesperson for Balochistan police chief, Rabia Tariq, told that initial reports confirmed that four people were killed while 32 others were wounded in the blast targeting a bus in Turbat district of Balochistan.

The nature of the blast was being assessed, but full details would be provided only after an investigation.

According to the initial police report, a bus going from Karachi city to Turbat was targeted in the New Bahman area.

Security forces cordoned off the scene immediately after the blast and the injured were shifted to the nearest medical facilities.

The blast also injured a senior police official SSP Zohaib Mohsin who was going to Turbat with his family and was caught in the blast.

A banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemning the blast expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

sbk









MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054973