Al Khor Panda House Receives 123,400 Visitors In 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Panda House at Al Khor Park was visited by more than 123,400 people in 2024, said Lolwa Mohamed al-Mohannadi, Head of the Panda Park, at the of Municipality. The number of visitors in 2023 was 90,000 and in 2022 it was 37,000, Al-Mohannadi added.

Speaking to Qatar TV, Al-Mohannadi explained that when park was inaugurated two years back, Suhail, the male panda, was four yeras old and Thuraya, the female panda, was three. Both pandas have been receiving comprehensive care, including games that simulate their natural habitat, balanced diets, and continuous medical attention.

Beyond entertaining the visitors, Suhail and Thuraya have sparked children's curiosity through educational activities in the interactive learning area where colouring exercises can be done to understand their appearance, favourite food, and playful nature.

The park also includes a café where visitors can relax and order their favourite drinks, while enjoying a view of the pandas, offering a delightful experience.

Inside the Panda House, there are two separate enclosures with outdoor gardens: one for Suhail and another for Thuraya. The park features 2,814 bamboo plants and green spaces covering 53,000 sqms. Some trees were imported from the Chinese forests and planted inside the Panda House. Additional facilities include a gift shop, a gallery, a café, and a children's educational and recreational hall. Essential amenities like prayer rooms and separate toilettes for men and women are also there.

The park includes an outside garden also with four outdoor kiosks equipped with the latest systems for surveillance, audio, and lighting. The garden boasts a variety of trees and shrubs, enhancing its beauty.

The total project area spans 120,000sqms, encompassing the panda exhibition and housing areas, green spaces, service buildings, and a parking lot for around 300 vehicles. The park was designed and implemented according to the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure energy efficiency and environmental preservation.

The Panda House's main building features a gift shop offering visitors a variety of souvenirs. There is also a special children's hall where they can engage in activities such as games, contests, and colouring.

Future plans for the Panda House include introducing educational programmes about pandas for children and school students, providing valuable information about these fascinating animals and their natural characteristi

