Trump To Be Sentenced Next Week For Hush Money Case

1/4/2025 10:09:46 AM
US President-elect Donald trump is set to be sentenced on
January 10, following his conviction for improperly concealing a
hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, a New York
state judge ruled on Friday, Azernews reports.
The sentencing comes just 10 days before Trump is scheduled to
be sworn in for his second term in office.
Justice Juan Merchan, who denied a request from Trump's legal
team to overturn the conviction, indicated that he does not intend
to impose a prison sentence. In his 18-page order, Merchan wrote,
"It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's
inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence
authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no
longer view as a practicable recommendation."
Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a
crime in May, when a jury unanimously found him guilty of 34 counts
of falsifying business records. The charges stem from a $130,000
payment made by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, to Daniels
during the 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued the
payment was concealed as legal expenses and intended to influence
the election outcome.
The court's order allows Trump to appear for sentencing either
in person or virtually. While Trump has consistently denied any
wrongdoing, he plans to pursue an appeal after sentencing.
Despite the legal challenges, Trump secured a decisive victory
over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential
election. He is slated to take the oath of office on January 20,
2025, for his second term as president.
