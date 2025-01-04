Trump To Be Sentenced Next Week For Hush Money Case

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President-elect Donald is set to be sentenced on January 10, following his conviction for improperly concealing a hush money payment to adult Stormy Daniels, a New York state judge ruled on Friday, Azernews reports.

The sentencing comes just 10 days before Trump is scheduled to be sworn in for his second term in office.

Justice Juan Merchan, who denied a request from Trump's legal team to overturn the conviction, indicated that he does not intend to impose a prison sentence. In his 18-page order, Merchan wrote, "It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation."

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a crime in May, when a jury unanimously found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges stem from a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors argued the payment was concealed as legal expenses and intended to influence the election outcome.

The court's order allows Trump to appear for sentencing either in person or virtually. While Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, he plans to pursue an appeal after sentencing.

Despite the legal challenges, Trump secured a decisive victory over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He is slated to take the oath of office on January 20, 2025, for his second term as president.